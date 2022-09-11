A musician who stopped to play the organ at a railway station to pay tribute to the Queen was stunned by the voice of a security guard who asked if she could join her.

Renowned organist Anna Lapwood stopped at London Bridge station "to play a couple of pieces for the Queen" on the free organ.

In a now viral Twitter post, she said a security guard came and asked her if she could play Lascia ch'io pianga, an Italian soprano aria.

When the guard began singing, she left the professional musician in awe.

Lapwood posted the video on her Twitter, where it has now been viewed more than a million times.

She can be seen smiling in delight as she hears the guard's voice for the first time.

The pair's talent attracted a crowd who were filmed applauded after the song finished.

The Queen's coffin arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday after a long procession from Balmoral.

Well-wishers poured out in the streets of Scotland to witness the passing of the cortege.

The Queen will now lie in rest until Tuesday when she will be moved to London to lie in state before her funeral on Monday, 19 September.

