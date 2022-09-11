Where and when can I see the Queen lying in rest in Scotland?

The public will have the opportunity to file past the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh as she lies in rest for the rest of the week before her funeral.

Because the Queen died in Scotland, a short period of lying in rest will take place there before her coffin is flown from Edinburgh Airport to London.

The Queen will then lie in state at the Palace of Westminster for four days, until the morning of her funeral on Monday, September 19.

On Sunday, the hearse carrying the Queen took a six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh via Dundee and Aberdeen as thousands lined the streets in the rain to bid farewell.

Guns will be fired as the procession travels up Edinburgh's Royal Mile on Monday, 12 September.

The last round will be fired as the hearse stops outside St Giles' cathedral.

Watch the Queen's final journey through Scotland

How can members of the public view the coffin and what are the rules?

Members of the public attending will be able to file past the catafalque to pay their respects.

In Scotland, authorities are warning there are expected to be large queues that could take hours to process.

Security will be tight and photography and recording inside will be prohibited.

The Queen's coffin arriving in Edinburgh. Credit: PA

The coffin will be guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers with the crown of Scotland placed atop it.

Her Majesty's coffin will remain there until Tuesday, when it will be accompanied by Princess Anne on a plane to London for the Queen's final return journey to the capital.

