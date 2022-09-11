The King has announced that the day of the late Queen's funeral - Monday 19 September- will be a bank holiday across the UK, with millions of people expected watch coverage of the ceremony.

But will schools close, and must your employer give you the day off?

Will schools close?

Schools will be closed on 19 September, so that staff and pupils can mark the historic occasion. It's possible that some schools will remain open in a limited capacity to look after children, if their parents have been unable to get time off work.

Must my employer give me the day off?

No. There is no legal requirement that employers give staff the day off on a bank holiday.

That said, the government has said that the bank holiday "will be a unique national moment, and we would encourage employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off."

"The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday," it added.

If I work on the bank holiday, can I have another day's holiday to take another day?This is a matter for discussion between employees and their employer, the government says.

The funeral of King George VI in 1952 Credit: PA

Is the funeral of a monarch always a bank holiday?

No. The funeral of King George VI was not a bank holiday, and nor was the funeral of Sir Winston Churchill in 1965 - the last time a state funeral was held in the UK

Will this bank holiday become an annual tradition?

There are no plans that this bank holiday become an annual tradition. It's also unclear at whether there will be a bank holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III - a decision will be made in the coming months.