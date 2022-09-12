Watch ITV News' special coverage

The King and the Queen Consort have arrived at the Palace of Westminster for a Motion of Condolence ceremony dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Both houses of Parliament will express their condolences to the new monarch and his wife, Camilla, following the death of the Queen. The King will then reply.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer were among those seated in Westminster Hall.

They sat with other senior figures from the Commons to one side of the throne placed at the head of the hall.

MPs will not sit until after the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19.

More to follow...