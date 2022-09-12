Play Brightcove video

The flight of the King and Queen Consort has taken off bound for Edinburgh

King Charles III has left RAF Northolt on a plane to Edinburgh on his way to engagements including the procession of his mother’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral this afternoon.

Dozens of members of the public and photographers peered through a perimeter security fence, catching a glimpse as they left.

The plane - taking the King and Camilla, the Queen Consort - is flying to the Scottish capital, where the Queen's coffin has been Lying in Rest since yesterday.

It will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where the monarch's family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at RAF Northolt in west London. Credit: PA

Charles will lead some of the royals on foot, expected to be the Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence – while the Queen Consort and other members of the monarchy will follow in cars.

Members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London ahead of a period of lying in state.

Later in the evening, the King and other members of his family, likely his siblings, will mount a vigil at the cathedral in honour of their mother.

People travelling to Edinburgh to pay their respects to the Queen are being urged to leave extra time as the city prepares to welcome tens of thousands of people.

