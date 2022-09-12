Prince Andrew heckler thrown to ground and arrested during Royal Mile procession

A man has been arrested after shouting abuse at Prince Andrew while he was following the Queen's hearse up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

The King led the procession of his mother's coffin and was accompanied by his sister the Princess Royal and his brothers the Dukes of York and Wessex.

The coffin was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where the monarch's family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

Thousands lined the streets and applauded as the Queen was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, attended a service of thanksgiving for her life.One of the members of the crowd shouted at Prince Andrew as the procession walked past.

He could be heard shouting: "Andrew you're a sick old man."

Other members of the crowd drowned out the heckling by chanting "God Save the King."

A video of the incident showed the man being pulled to the ground by members of the public and a policeman.

The heckler then shouted "disgusting" as he was escorted away by police.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: " A 22-year old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022."

None of the people taking part in the procession appeared to acknowledge the heckler.

Prince Andrew has been out of the public spotlight since he was stripped of most of his titles in January.

Thousands came out to see the hearse travel to St Giles' Catherdral. Credit: PA

His association with the late Jeffrey Epstein and convicted trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell led to him being at the centre of a royal scandal.

In February he agreed to settle a civil case in New York brought by Virginia Guiffre who accused Prince Andrew of allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 years old - a minor under US law.

The final settlement was not revealed to the public but it is believed to be more than 10 million dollars.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied ever meeting Guiffre and has distanced himself from his relationship with Maxwell and Epstein.

The Duke of York is expected to be back in military uniform for the final vigil around the Queen’s coffin during the lying in state, but not for the state funeral or other ceremonial elements in the coming days.It is not expected he will return to active royal duties during his brother's reign.