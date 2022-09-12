Skip to content

Queen's Lying in State: What you can and cannot bring and how to behave

An estimated 200,000 people turned out to pay their respects over three days for the Queen Mother in 2002. Credit: PA

New guidance has been released regarding how the public can attend the Queen's Lying in State at Westminster Hall from Wednesday afternoon.

The Queen’s coffin is set to lie in state for four days to allow the public to pay their last respects.

During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view in the vast, medieval Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster.

Doors will open to the public at the Palace of Westminster from 5pm on Wednesday 14 September for 24 hours a day, until viewing closes at 6.30am on Monday 19 September.

When and where can I see the Queen Lying in State?
Where and when can I see the Queen Lying at Rest in Scotland?

What you should bring

  • A bag should be smaller than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm with only one zip to ensure visitors move quickly through the security check.

  • Suitable clothing for the weather conditions

  • Food and drinks to consume in the queue

  • Portable mobile phone charger

  • Essential medication or equipment

What you should not bring

  • Bags larger than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm in size

Bags larger than these measurements will need to be left in bag drop facility. The government website has warned that waiting for bag storage will increase an already long queuing time.

  • Flasks or water bottles - clear water bottles allowed only

  • Food and liquid - and food or liquids should be disposed of before you enter the security search

  • Flowers or any other tribute items

  • Sharp items including knives, scissors, cutlery and Swiss Army knives

  • Personal defence equipment that could compromise public safety such as personal defence sprays

  • Dangerous or hazardous items including paint sprays, padlocks, chains and climbing gear

  • Fire smokers, flares, laser devices, smoke canisters, air horns or any other items that cause a disturbance

  • Banners, placards, flags or advertising messages that could cause a disturbance

  • Sleeping bags, coolers, hampers, folding chairs and camping equipment

  • Non-foldable pushchairs

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know

How you should behave

Visitors have been advise to remain silent in the Palace of Westminster.

"Antisocial" or "inappropriate" behaviour will not be tolerated, the government website has advised.

  • Dress appropriately for the occasion - visitors should not wear clothes with political or offensive slogans

  • Turn your phone off or on silent mode to observe the silence

  • Dispose of litter in the litter bins

  • Keep noise to a minimum

  • Follow the instructions of stewards and police

How not to behave

  • Film, photograph or use a mobile phone or other handheld devices in the Palace of Westminster

  • Attempt to queue on behalf of others or ask others to queue on your behalf

  • Leave personal items unattended in the queue which run the risk of being removed by security

  • Bring or erect tents or gazebos

  • Light a barbecue or fires