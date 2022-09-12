Queen's Lying in State: What you can and cannot bring and how to behave
New guidance has been released regarding how the public can attend the Queen's Lying in State at Westminster Hall from Wednesday afternoon.
The Queen’s coffin is set to lie in state for four days to allow the public to pay their last respects.
During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view in the vast, medieval Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster.
Doors will open to the public at the Palace of Westminster from 5pm on Wednesday 14 September for 24 hours a day, until viewing closes at 6.30am on Monday 19 September.
What you should bring
A bag should be smaller than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm with only one zip to ensure visitors move quickly through the security check.
Suitable clothing for the weather conditions
Food and drinks to consume in the queue
Portable mobile phone charger
Essential medication or equipment
What you should not bring
Bags larger than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm in size
Bags larger than these measurements will need to be left in bag drop facility. The government website has warned that waiting for bag storage will increase an already long queuing time.
Flasks or water bottles - clear water bottles allowed only
Food and liquid - and food or liquids should be disposed of before you enter the security search
Flowers or any other tribute items
Sharp items including knives, scissors, cutlery and Swiss Army knives
Personal defence equipment that could compromise public safety such as personal defence sprays
Dangerous or hazardous items including paint sprays, padlocks, chains and climbing gear
Fire smokers, flares, laser devices, smoke canisters, air horns or any other items that cause a disturbance
Banners, placards, flags or advertising messages that could cause a disturbance
Sleeping bags, coolers, hampers, folding chairs and camping equipment
Non-foldable pushchairs
How you should behave
Visitors have been advise to remain silent in the Palace of Westminster.
"Antisocial" or "inappropriate" behaviour will not be tolerated, the government website has advised.
Dress appropriately for the occasion - visitors should not wear clothes with political or offensive slogans
Turn your phone off or on silent mode to observe the silence
Dispose of litter in the litter bins
Keep noise to a minimum
Follow the instructions of stewards and police
How not to behave
Film, photograph or use a mobile phone or other handheld devices in the Palace of Westminster
Attempt to queue on behalf of others or ask others to queue on your behalf
Leave personal items unattended in the queue which run the risk of being removed by security
Bring or erect tents or gazebos
Light a barbecue or fires