Queen's Lying in State: What you can and cannot bring and how to behave

New guidance has been released regarding how the public can attend the Queen's Lying in State at Westminster Hall from Wednesday afternoon.

The Queen’s coffin is set to lie in state for four days to allow the public to pay their last respects.

During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view in the vast, medieval Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster.

Doors will open to the public at the Palace of Westminster from 5pm on Wednesday 14 September for 24 hours a day, until viewing closes at 6.30am on Monday 19 September.

What you should bring

A bag should be smaller than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm with only one zip to ensure visitors move quickly through the security check.

Suitable clothing for the weather conditions

Food and drinks to consume in the queue

Portable mobile phone charger

Essential medication or equipment

What you should not bring

Bags larger than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm in size

Bags larger than these measurements will need to be left in bag drop facility. The government website has warned that waiting for bag storage will increase an already long queuing time.

Flasks or water bottles - clear water bottles allowed only

Food and liquid - and food or liquids should be disposed of before you enter the security search

Flowers or any other tribute items

Sharp items including knives, scissors, cutlery and Swiss Army knives

Personal defence equipment that could compromise public safety such as personal defence sprays

Dangerous or hazardous items including paint sprays, padlocks, chains and climbing gear

Fire smokers, flares, laser devices, smoke canisters, air horns or any other items that cause a disturbance

Banners, placards, flags or advertising messages that could cause a disturbance

Sleeping bags, coolers, hampers, folding chairs and camping equipment

Non-foldable pushchairs

How you should behave

Visitors have been advise to remain silent in the Palace of Westminster.

"Antisocial" or "inappropriate" behaviour will not be tolerated, the government website has advised.

Dress appropriately for the occasion - visitors should not wear clothes with political or offensive slogans

Turn your phone off or on silent mode to observe the silence

Dispose of litter in the litter bins

Keep noise to a minimum

Follow the instructions of stewards and police

How not to behave