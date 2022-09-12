After the incessant rain at Balmoral last week and downpours - along with brief rainbows spotted at Buckingham Palace and Windsor - the next few days are looking generally quiet and settled.

Tuesday:

Tuesday will stay dry and sunny for all but Buckingham Palace and Windsor - here thickening cloud and a risk of bursts of rain later on - heavy for a time - but it'll remain very mild with the warm air.

The weather forecast for the next few days is looking generally quiet and settled across the various Royal residences. Credit: ITV News

Wednesday:

Members of the public will be able to queue to pay tribute to the Queen Lying in State on Wednesday, 14 September.

A fresher feel into Wednesday with a risk of showers and longer downpours for the south-east, but staying mild for September.

Outlook for the remainder of the week:

As for the rest of the week and beyond, it's looking to stay generally settled, dry and mild for the time of year.

Cool nights will be followed by pleasant days with now significant rain in the forecast.