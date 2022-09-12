Several Premier League matches will resume this weekend after the season paused last weekend's games out of respect to the Queen.

While cricket and rugby matches went ahead, as well as golf, the Football Association made the decision to postpone matches in light of the monarch's passing.

In a statement, the FA described the Queen as a 'long-standing patron' who had left a 'lasting and indelible legacy on our national game.'

The decision to postpone matches sparked backlash, as some felt there were better ways to honour the Queen and her legacy.

Seven out of the ten Premier League games this weekend will go ahead, while the others will be postponed due to clashes with events surrounding the Queen's funeral, set for Monday, 19 September.

Which Premier League matches this weekend will be postponed?

Manchester United vs Leeds United at home

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

Which matches will go ahead?

Matches in the Barclay's Women's Superleague and championship will also go ahead.

In a statement the Premier League said that tributes will also be made to the Queen at those matches slated to go ahead.

They are encouraging spectators and players to observe a minute silence before games, as well as wear black armbands as a sign of respect.

Friday

Aston Villa vs Southampton

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

Saturday

Wolves v Man City

Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Leicester City

Sunday

Brentford v Arsenal

Everton v West Ham

The Premier League said in a statement on Monday: "Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.

"The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

"For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums.

"New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course."