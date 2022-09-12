Several major supermarkets and retailers have announced they will close temporarily during the Queen's funeral on Monday 19 September.

The day will be a public bank holiday, King Charles III has announced.

While employers do not have to give staff a day off many may choose to do so, and schools are expected to close.

In a statement, the government said the holiday "will be a unique national moment, and we would encourage employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off."

"The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday," it added.

Major retailers could also shut early, or stay closed on the day, with millions of people expected to watch the funeral procession and service in person, online or on television.

What supermarkets will close during the Queen's funeral bank holiday?

Waitrose

The vast majority of Waitrose branches will close.

A 'small' number may remain open on the funeral route to serve the thousands of people expected to line the route, the spokesperson said.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's have confirmed that all stores will close, with some very limited exceptions.

In a statement, they said that "our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person."

Aldi

Aldi has said it'll close all it's stores during the bank holiday out of respect to the later monarch.

Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons

It has been reported that the above three supermarkets will close for around four hours during the Queen's funeral.

ITV News has approached the supermarket chains for comment.

Marks and Spencer

It's been reported that M&S clothing stores will close on Monday, and that the business is looking at ways of closing down more of its food stores, or limiting opening hours.

What shops will close during the Queen's funeral bank holiday?

Primark

Clothes retailer Primark has announced it will close all of its flagship stores on the day of the Queen's funeral. They stores will open at normal time on Tuesday, 20 September.

John Lewis

John Lewis has said it's stores will be closed on Monday.

John Lewis Partnership chief operating officer Andrew Murphy said " We are closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our Partners and customers.”

Argos

All Argos stores will also be closed on Monday, 19 September.