Nicola Sturgeon claims her husband once saved one of the Queen's corgis from being electrocuted.

Speaking as she moved a motion of condolence in honour of the late monarch, the Scottish First Minister told of how Peter Murrell stopped the dog, a puppy named Sandy, from chewing through a lamp switch after a light began to flicker at Balmoral.

"To my great alarm, he was, after all, in the presence of Her Majesty, my husband suddenly leapt up and darted across the floor," Ms Sturgeon said.

"Peter had spotted the cause of the flickering light.

Corgis became a staple of the Queen's life. Credit: PA

"One of the Queen’s young corgis, a beautiful pup called Sandy, was eating through a lamp switch.

"Thankfully, tragedy was averted and Sandy emerged unscathed, though not before a ticking off from his mistress."

The Queen famously loved her corgis, who were familiar presences at Windsor and Balmoral.

Following her death, it has been confirmed Prince Andrew would take in the Queen's last two corgis, Sandy and Muick.

They were presents from Prince Andrew and his daughters during lockdown.

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her reign and was known to have worried about arranging their custody after her death.

Most of the Queen’s corgis descended from her first, Susan, who was an 18th birthday present.

Susan even joined her on her honeymoon to Hampshire in 1947.

The Queen admiring a corgi. Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

Ms Sturgeon told the story as she attended a service for the Queen at St Giles Cathedral on Monday with the prime minister and many other senior Scottish politicians.

The First Minister, who was sat close to the prime minister, gave a reading from Ecclesiastes, which begins "For everything a season” and reminds us that "all should eat and drink and take pleasure in all their toil."

She said earlier in the day Scotland “stands ready” to support King Charles III as he continues his mother’s legacy of public service.

"We are honoured by the presence today of His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort," she said.

"Your Majesty, we stand ready to support you, as you continue your own life of service – and as you build on the extraordinary legacy of your beloved mother, our Queen.

"Queen Elizabeth, Queen of Scots – we are grateful for her life.

"May she now rest in peace."