Woman charged after holding 'anti-monarchy' sign in Edinburgh

A woman arrested for holding an alleged anti-monarchy sign during the Accession Proclamation for the new King in Edinburgh has been charged with "a breach of the peace".

Police Scotland said the 22-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

The woman was arrested on Sunday outside St Giles’ Cathedral, where the Queen’s coffin is due to lie in rest on Monday.

A force spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, on Sunday 11 September 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace.

“She was charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A procession of the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles athedral is taking place on Monday.

