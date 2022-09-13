Chelsea's owner says he wants the Premier League to launch a north versus south England 'All-Star'clash.

The club's American chairman, Todd Boehly, told a New York conference he has already floated the idea with League counterparts.

The Blues’ new co-owner, who took over from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, also owns shares in the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Lakers basketball team.

“Ultimately I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports,” Boehly said.

“And really starts to figure out - why don’t we do a tournament with the bottom four sports teams, why isn’t there an All-Star game?

“We’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

Todd Boehly sitting in the stands at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge. Credit: PA

It was not immediately clear where the lines would be drawn for Boehly's proposal - for instance, whether players from the Midlands - which is generally not considered part of the north or south - would be included.

When asked what his fellow football club owners think about the All-Star game idea, Boehly said that “everyone likes the idea of more revenue for the league.

“I think there’s a real cultural aspect, I think evolution will come.”

Boehly also confirmed Chelsea’s plans to run a multi-club model, similar to Manchester City.

Boehly added that “We’re going to be continuously adding resources; we’ve talked about having a multi-club model. I would love to continue to build out the footprint.”