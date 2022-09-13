Last letters from the Queen: 100-year-old shares surprise at Royal birthday card

A woman from Essex, who recently reached the age of 100, has spoken of her disbelief at receiving one of the last correspondences in the world from the Queen, after reaching the significant milestone.

Gwendolyn Hoare said she was "very surprised and happy" to receive the birthday card from the late Monarch, last Friday - the day after it was announced Queen Elizabeth II had died "peacefully" at Balmoral Castle.

As has been tradition since the reign of King George V, a special birthday telegram can be sent to those who reach 100 years old.

Following her Majesty's death new messages of congratulations are currently postponed until further notice. It is likely the tradition will continue under King Charles III.

But Ms Hoare was one of the final few who the Queen addressed a letter to before her death on Thursday, September 8.

She told Good Morning Britain she was moved to tears when the letter arrived and that she "couldn't believe it at first".

Gwendolyn Hoare said she was 'very happy' to receive a birthday card from the Queen.

"It seemed a little... well for me I don't know what to say really. I was very happy to receive it," she said.

The centurion added that as a public representation of the UK she has "a lot of time" for her Majesty, and that she thought she did a "wonderful job" as the Sovereign.

To help celebrate her 100th birthday Ms Hoare said she had a "wonderful" day, surrounded by her family at home.

Meanwhile, halfway around the world another of the last recipients to be sent a letter from the Queen has also spoken of her excitement.

Olivia Akers shares the letter she wrote to Queen Elizabeth II.

Olivia Akers, 8, from Tallygaroopna in Australia, sent a hand-written letter to her Majesty after her Platinum Jubilee, in June.

She shared pictures of herself dressed as the Monarch while riding her pony, Lady, and explained her love for the Queen's famous video interaction with Paddington Bear.

Her letter read: "Do you really eat marmalade sandwiches? I have included some photos from an online horse fancy dress competition that was for your Platinum Jubilee. I hope you like my photos.

"My side saddle came from England. My pony's name is Lady and she is an Australian pony. How many horses do you have? I hope you had a lovely Jubilee. Love Olivia."

Like Ms Hoare the eight-year-old received a response back from the Queen on the day after she died.

Her Majesty asked her Lady-In-Waiting to write on her behalf and thank Olivia for her "kind message".

The letter revealed that the Queen was "touched" to know Olivia also enjoys horse riding.

Her mum, Natalie Akers, added it was "very, very special" to receive a letter back from the Queen.

After picking the letter up she explained how she "rushed" to Olivia's school to share the telegram with Olivia and her school friends.

