Lying in State: Detailed weather forecast for Westminster Hall

With tens of thousands of people expected to join the queue to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall, Meterologist Chris Page looks at what the weather holds for them.

Tuesday afternoonRemaining cloudy through the rest of today with outbreaks of rain. These will be mostly light and patchy at first before gradually turning heavier and more frequent later. Despite the rain, it will feel rather warm and humid.

Maximum Temperature 21°C

Tuesday nightIt will stay cloudy overnight with further outbreaks of persistent rain, although the rain will begin to ease by dawn, however the odd heavier burst can not be ruled out.

Minimum Temperature 13°C

WednesdayIt will be a rather cloudy start to Wednesday morning with some patchy outbreaks of rain. These will gradually ease and clear to the south by lunchtime as the skies brighten. Staying dry into the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine with light winds and less humid than Tuesday.

Maximum Temperature 23°C

Wednesday eveningThe skies will remain generally clear into the evening with some patchy amounts of cloud moving in from the north through the night. This cloud may thicken, although it is expected to remain dry. Turning cooler.

Minimum Temperature 11°C

ThursdayRemaining largely dry through Thursday although partly cloudy with some bright or sunny intervals. Isolated showers are possible, but these should be fairly light in nature.

Maximum Temperature 20°C

Thursday eveningThe dry and partly cloudy theme will continue into Thursday evening with a light northerly breeze. Where clear spells do develop for longer periods of time, temperatures are likely to fall into high single figures making it feel a little chilly.

Minimum Temperature 9°C

FridayRemaining largely dry through Friday with sunny spells and perhaps the odd light shower. The northwesterly breeze will strengthen through the day making it feel cooler than of late.

Maximum Temperature 18°C

Friday eveningRemaining largely dry and breezy Friday night, although the odd shower is possible. A few clear spells are likely once again allowing temperatures to fall. The breeze will make it feel rather chilly.

Minimum Temperature 8°C

Saturday and SundayHigh pressure will remain in charge through the weekend, bringing mostly dry conditions with sunny spells. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine and out of the northwesterly breeze although cooler than the start of the week. Turning chilly by night once again where skies turn clear.

Daytime Temperature 17-18°C

Overnight Temperature 8-9°C

Forecast Issued: 1200 Tuesday 13th September 2022