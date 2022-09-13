Man, 22, charged after Prince Andrew heckled during procession of Queen's coffin

A man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace after Prince Andrew was heckled during the procession of the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh.

The 22-year-old was arrested after shouting at the Duke of York as he walked behind his mother’s coffin as it made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, September 12.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”