Prince Harry will not wear military uniform at the Queen's funeral, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Instead, the Prince will wear a traditional black morning suit.

A spokesperson told ITV News that "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Some speculation had surrounded what the Prince would wear at the Queen's funeral and other events.

Prince Harry spent ten years in the army, including two stints on operations in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex was stripped of his military titles in 2020, after he and wife Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from senior working royal duties.

The Duke of York is also not allowed to wear military uniform at the Queen's funeral - although he will be able to on the final day of her lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Prince Andrew saw active service as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War.

However he, too, is no longer a working royal, following revelations about his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

He later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who claimed the Duke had sex with her when she was 17.

The Queen and the Duke of York Credit: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA

He had denied the allegations - or having ever met her, despite photographs showing the pair together.

In January, ahead of his legal settlement, his mother the Queen stripped him of all of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and he gave up his HRH style.

While working royals including the King, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex will parade in military uniform at the state funeral and on other occasions over the coming week, Andrew will not - apart from during the vigil.