A list of locations has been made available to members of the public hoping to pay their respects to the Queen along the route she is being driven into London tonight.

The plane carrying the Queen’s coffin took off from Edinburgh Airport shortly before 5.40pm, and is travelling to RAF Northolt in London.

Accompanying the casket was her daughter Princess Anne, who said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

Up to a million people are expected to queue to see the Queen's coffin after it is laid to rest in London's Westminster Hall tomorrow.

Already some people are camping along the Mall ahead of the 96-year-old monarch's funeral on Monday.

Mourners hoping to see the Queen lying-in-state in the capital this week have been warned to expect long queues that could last overnight.

Play Brightcove video

The Queen's coffin is taken onto a waiting plane at Edinburgh Airport before she is flown to RAF Northolt

There is also an opportunity to watch Queen Elizabeth II's coffin being driven through London on Tuesday evening, and tomorrow morning.

Her Majesty is expected to arrive at RAF Northolt shortly before 7pm before beginning her journey to Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster carrying the coffin has been used to evacuate people from Afghanistan and to take humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine.

The route includes:

- The A40 - Eastbourne Terrace - Lancaster Gate - Bayswater Road - Marble Arch - Park Lane - Hyde Park Corner - Constitution Hill - Centre Gate Centre Arch

The full distance is 14 miles, and the duration of the drive is 45 minutes.

Well-wishers leave floral tributes in London's Green Park, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II Credit: Beresford Hodge/PA

The coffin will be received by King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, where she will spend the night before being driven from the palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday morning.

At Westminster Hall, the Queen will Lie In State for four days, with members of the public having a chance to see the Queen's coffin from 5pm on Wednesday.

The monarch's coffin is set to leave Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm tomorrow, draped in black on top of a horse-drawn gun carriage.

It will make its way along The Mall Horse Guards Road, Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall and Parliament Square before arriving at the Palace of Westminster.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know