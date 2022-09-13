Who has and who hasn't been invited to attend the Queen’s state funeral?

Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next Monday (September 19).

The service will take place at Westminster Abbey from 11am and members of the public are expected to line the streets of London, as the late monarch’s coffin is taken to the service.

King Charles III has approved an order that the day of the Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland.

Westminster Abbey can hold a congregation of around 2,000 people, with heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life all attending.

Here’s who we know will be making an appearance at the Queen’s funeral.

Who will attend the Queen’s funeral from the UK?

Attending her Majesty’s funeral will be members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla.

The King’s siblings: Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex will attend and be accompanied by their respective partners.

The newly crowned Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also appear at the state funeral, alongside many of the Queen’s other grandchildren.

In addition, Prime Minister Liz Truss and her living predecessors will attend proceedings at Westminster Abbey.

Who will attend the Queen’s funeral from overseas?

Around 500 dignitaries from around the world are expected to descend on London to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch.

Invitations were sent over the weekend to the heads of state of countries, with whom the UK has diplomatic relations. For most nations, the invitation extends to the head of state, plus a guest.

US president Joe Biden was among the first to declare he would be flying into London with his wife, Jill Biden.

Mr Biden is understood to have dispensation to take the heavily armoured presidential car known as the Beast while other leaders will have to take the bus.

The leaders of most Commonwealth countries are expected to attend, with New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, saying she would make the nearly 24-hour journey.

Joe Biden was among the first to declare he would attend the Queen's funeral. Credit: AP

Her Canadian and Australian counterparts, Justin Trudeau and Anthony Albanese, have also confirmed their presence.

Mr Albanese announced that he will not be travelling alone, tweeting that at the Palace’s invitation, he and governor-general David Hurley will be accompanied by 10 "everyday" Australians who have "made extraordinary contributions to their communities”.

The party flying from Australia will include racehorse trainer Chris Waller and wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott.

Mr Albanese said he would also be travelling with leaders of some Pacific island nations, including Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, who accepted an invitation.

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed he and president Michael D Higgins will attend the Queen's funeral.

The pair will meet the King in Belfast today, where they will attend a service at St Anne's Cathedral reflecting on the life of Britain's longest reigning monarch.

France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy’s Sergio Mattarella, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro are among the presidents attending, along with the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain are expected to attend the Queen's funeral. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Other presidents who have accepted invitations include Finland's Sauli Niinisto, Austria's Alexander Van der Bellen, Lithuania's Gitanas Nauseda, Sri Lanka's Ranil Wickremesinghe, South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol and Poland's Andrzej Duda, according to Reuters.

Hungarian president Katalin Nova are also expected to attend, along with Latvia's Egils Levits, and Paula-Mae Weekes, of the Trinidad and Tobago.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council is also expected to travel to London for the ceremony.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Israel's President Isaac Herzog are understood to be attending.

King Felipe of Spain and his wife, Queen Letizia, are among the European Royals who will attend.

Royals from Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden are also expected to travel to London for the Queen's funeral.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan is also expected to travel to London in what would be his first overseas trip, since ascending the throne in 2019.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping are yet to confirm their attendance.

Who will not attend the Queen’s funeral?

Invites to the Queen’s state funeral have not been sent to Russia, Belarus or Myanmar while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, Whitehall sources told PA.

It is also not thought the trip will be made by Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier this week Mr Zelenskyy had taken time out from organising his country’s fightback against Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces to sign a book of condolence for the Queen.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is unlikely to attend the Queen's funeral. Credit: AP

When will world leaders arrive for the Queen’s funeral?

Many of the heads of state attending the late sovereign's funeral are expected to arrive in the UK on Sunday, September 18.

King Charles III will host a reception for all the overseas leaders at Buckingham Palace on the evening before the funeral service.

Afterwards, they can attend the Lying In State of the Queen's coffin before signing the condolence book at Lancaster House.

How will the Queen’s funeral work?

Once the service at Westminster Abbey has concluded, the Queen's coffin will be taken in procession to Wellington Arch.

From there, the coffin will then be moved to St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, for a committal service.

Later in the evening, the Queen will be buried privately in St George's Chapel's King George VI memorial chapel - an annexe to the main church.