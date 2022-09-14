The Queen's coffin is being taken in a ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon where the Lying in State will begin before Her Majesty's state funeral on Monday, September 19.

The King and his sons, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, will walk behind the Queen’s coffin as she leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her Lying in State.

People have begun to line The Mall and the streets along the route to witness this sombre and historic moment. Procession viewing areas are opening to the public along the route, with large crowds expected to attend. An area at Hyde Park where the public can watch the procession on big screen will also open.

Here's how to watch the procession in person or on big screens, and what we know about the route and timings.

The route the Queen's coffin will take from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday

When will the Queen's coffin leave Buckingham Palace?

On Wednesday September 14 at 2.22pm, the Queen's coffin will leave Buckingham Palace for the Palace of Westminster, carried on a gun carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The Procession will travel via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Where can I watch the procession in person?

You can watch the Lying in State procession in person at the ceremonial viewing areas along the route.

The viewing areas opened at 11am on 14 September. Capacity will be limited and people will be admitted in order of arrival time. If you leave the area, readmission cannot be guaranteed.

The viewing areas along the procession route are:

Green Park side of The Mall

St James’s Park side of The Mall and Horse Guards Road

Horse Guards Parade ground

Whitehall (West), Parliament Street (West), and Great George Street

Whitehall (East), Parliament Street (East), and Bridge Street

Where can I watch the procession if I have accessibility or mobility requirements?

There will be dedicated areas for people with accessibility requirements at the Green Park side of The Mall, and the St James’s Park side of The Mall (north and south sides).

Accessible viewing spaces are limited, and people will be admitted in order of arrival time. People using these areas may be accompanied by one carer or companion.

What happens if the viewing points are full?

If the viewing area you hoped to visit is full, you will be directed to the screening site in Hyde Park where the ceremonial procession will be shown on several large screens across the Parade Ground.

The Hyde Park screening site opened at 11am on Wednesday. The public are advised to enter from the north side of Hyde Park, from Marlborough Gate to Marble Arch.

People are advised to use Bond Street, Oxford Circus, Paddington, Marble Arch and Tottenham Court Road tube stations and warned that large crowds are expected.

There is also a dedicated area for people with accessibility or mobility requirements at the Parade Ground in Hyde Park. There will be British Sign Language Interpreters in vision and captioning on the screen positioned in front of this area. There will also be a hearing loop in the accessible viewing area.

What you can and cannot bring

Security measures are in place at the viewing areas and screening sites and people are advised you or your bag may be searched before you can enter the area.

You should not bring alcohol or drinking glasses into the viewing areas or screening site - but you may want to bring your own food. There will be a number of concession stands available where you can buy light refreshments, but queues may be long.

Mourners are being asked to respect the nature of procession and keep noise to a minimum when the procession passes you.

Antisocial or inappropriate behaviour (including excessive consumption of alcohol, or drunken behaviour) will not be tolerated and you may be asked to leave, the government said.

When will the Queen's coffin arrive at Westminster Hall?

The procession will take just under 40 minutes with the Queen arriving at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

A service lasting around 20 minutes will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

Her Majesty The Queen will Lie in State at the Palace of Westminster until Monday September 19 where members of the public are invited to pay their respects.

Extremely long queues are expected until Monday, when the Queen's funeral will take place. There is separate advice on how and where to queue for people wishing to visit the Queen's Lying in State.

