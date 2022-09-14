Thousands turned out to see the Queen’s coffin return to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The late monarch’s coffin was transported to the London landmark by plane and hearse after spending the night in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

After landing at RAF Northolt the convoy, including the hearse, was watched by thousands who defied the rain to see the long-serving Queen make her last journey to the palace.

Some brandished mobile phones as the vehicles wended their way through the capital’s streets.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London Credit: Corporal Rebecca Brown/UK MoD Crown/PA

The Queen's coffin enters the Palace gates as thousands cheered in the crowds Credit: AP

People get out of their cars to watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes along the A40 in west London Credit: AP

The flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt had been monitored by millions on Flightradar24.com.

When the monarch arrived at the west London base, her coffin was transferred to a specially designed hearse.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs RAF Northolt Credit: Arthur Edwards/the Sun/PA

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II carried in a State Hearse leaving RAF Northolt Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

The bearer party from the Queen’s Colour Squadron carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II Credit: 63 Squadron RAF Regiment

Earlier the Queen had been taken through the streets of Edinburgh to the airport and past the landmark castle for the final time.

Many lined the route before she left Scottish soil.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Edinburgh Airport Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Members of the Royal Company of Archers on parade before the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs St Giles’ Cathedral Credit: Robert Perry/PA

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is met at Edinburgh Airport Credit: Victoria Stewart/PA

The hearse departs St Giles’ Cathedral, for Edinburgh Airport Credit: Newsline/DailyMail/PA

St Giles’ Cathedral Credit: Jacob King/PA