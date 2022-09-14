In pictures: Queen's coffin carried to Westminster Palace to Lie in State

Queen Elizabeth II made her final journey from Buckingham Palace as her coffin was carried to Westminster Hall this afternoon.

Tens of thousands of people from around the world lined the streets to pay their respects and witness a moment in history and pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry were all seen walking in the procession, which saw the Queen's coffin carried on top of a horse-drawn gun carriage.

The last time the King and his two sons were seen together in public was at the service of thanksgiving for the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral during the June Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The new monarch walked in line with his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

Behind the King were the Queen's grandsons in a line - Peter Phillips, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Thousands lined The Mall to watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. Credit: AP

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inside the Palace of Westminster. Credit: AP

The coffin of the Queen draped in the Royal Standard Credit: Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD/PA

They were followed by the late monarch's son-in-law Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, her cousin the Duke of Gloucester, and her nephew the Earl of Snowdown.

In bright summer sunshine, funeral marches played by military bands added to the solemn mood that left some mourners weeping, while others held up their camera phones to record the historic moment.

The Queen had arrived at her former home on Tuesday evening in gloom and rain but for her departure from the palace there was bright sunshine.

Shortly after the arrival of the coffin at Westminster Hall, US President Joe Biden said he had spoken to the King on Wednesday to offer his condolences on the death of his mother.

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales travelled in the same vehicle during the procession. Credit: AP

The King and Princess Royal walked ahead of Harry and his brother and cousin Credit: James Manning/PA

Members of the royal family, including the King, follow the Queen’s coffin Credit: James Manning/PA

King Charles and the Princess Royal walk behind the coffin of the Queen Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA