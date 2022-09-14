An official queue tracker has been released for mourners lining up to see the Queen Lying in State at Westminster Hall.

The live tracker, above, shows the end point of the queue live and continually shares the length of the line.

As authorities prepared to open the Hall to mourners at 5pm on Wednesday, the tracker showed the queue was already about 2.5miles long and stretched all the way to London Bridge.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line up through central London to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

The four-mile long queue stretches along the River Thames to Westminster Hall, at the Palaces of Westminster.

From Albert Embankment, the queue runs along Belvedere Road behind the London Eye, and onto the South Bank where it follows the Thames past the National Theatre, the Tate Modern and the HMS Belfast, before passing under Tower Bridge and along to Southwark Park.

Watch ITV News' continuous live coverage of the Queen Lying in State in Westminster Hall

The tracker has been created by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Extra transport services, including additional night trains, have been put on to help mourners get in and out of central London to pay their respects from Wednesday to Monday.

Mourners are being urged to check Transport for London's (TfL) latest updates.

A number of roads around the queue area are closed to vehicle and bicycle traffic, and are only accessible on foot.

That includes an area around Green Park and St James' Park.

Westminster Hall will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday, 19 September - the day of the Queen's funeral - when there will be a nationwide bank holiday.

Many shops and supermarkets are planning to close that day - but authorities say a number of retailers plan to stay open along the queue route to serve those in the line.

The queue will close early to ensure as many visitors as possible can enter the Palace before the Lying in State period ends.

A hearse carrying the Queen's coffin took Her Majesty on her final route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

Play Brightcove video

Authorities also provided accessible route maps, which show the location of disabled bathrooms.

The accessible route begins at the Tate Britain, where timed entry slots will be issued for a queue heading along Millbank to the Palace of Westminster.

There are strict, airport-style restrictions in place for what all mourners are allowed to carry, and how they can behave as they enter the hall.

The accessible queue route map to see the Queen Lying in State. Credit: DCMS

People hoping to see the Queen Lying in State are being urged to "plan ahead and prepare appropriately".

Numbers could be capped at around 350,000, with people warned to expect up to a 30-hour wait in the queue.

Mourners are also being urged to check the list of prohibited items.