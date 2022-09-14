'She set that bar really high': Queen Rania of Jordan hails Her Majesty's legacy

Play Brightcove video

Queen Rania of Jordan speaks to ITV News presenter Mary Nightingale about Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen of Jordan has described the late Queen Elizabeth II as "public service personified" and a role model "she always looked up to".

In a special interview with ITV News presenter Mary Nightingale, Queen Rania said the late monarch "really demonstrated what it means to be queen".

"For all of us - I think she set that bar really high."

"She experienced so much over her life, that it's actually hard to believe that one person could have been exposed to so much in one lifetime," she adds.

Queen Rania of Jordan was originally born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents. She became royalty when she wed the Jordanian King Abdullah II in 1993.

Like Britain's Queen, Rania has four children.

She told Nightingale she would turn to the Queen for advice about how to balance her public duties with personal life and "how to keep strong in the face of challenges".

"She gave me a lot of guidance, just even small tips," Queen Rania said.

"For that I'm eternally grateful."

The Jordanian monarch said she "always finds it moving" to remember how Queen Elizabeth II "spoke of her memories of King Hussein" - Rania's father-in-law and Jordan's monarch from 1952 until his death in 1999.

Queen Elizabeth II with King Abdullah, Queen Rania and the Duke of Edinburgh at a State Banquet at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

He ascended the throne just months after Queen Elizabeth II's own accession in February 1952, creating a "bond" they shared through the "common journey they embarked upon", she says.

"It just always made me very proud to know of the love and respect and admiration that they held for each other because she knew him in a entirely different capacity than I ever did," Queen Rania says.

"So her perspective was always very, very interesting to me."

While Rania only met Britain's longest reigning monarch a few times, she says this made those few occasions "more special".

"I think that makes the conversations all the more meaningful," she told ITV News.

"When Her Majesty walks in the room, you can't help but feel like a swell of affection and respect," she said. "She carries herself with such grace and such such purpose."

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered and the King's inaugural speech analysed in our latest episodes of What You Need To Know