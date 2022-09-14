Season one of The Crown was one of Netflix's top 10 most viewed shows in the week the Queen died, it has been revealed.

The series landed in seventh position for TV shows in the English language, with nearly 17.6 million hours viewed globally in the week of September 5-11.

In a statement, Netflix said "HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers" as many fans revisited the show.

Claire Foy starred as the Queen in the first series of the royal drama, which debuted to rave reviews in November 2016.

Matt Smith played Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and John Lithgow starred as Winston Churchill.

The series followed the Queen from her marriage to Philip in 1947 to the resignation of her first prime minister, Churchill, in 1955.

It also took in the death of King George VI and the Queen's subsequent ascension to the throne.

Olivia Colman plays the Queen in seasons three and four. Credit: Netflix

Vanessa Kirby portrayed Princess Margaret and much of the series was also devoted to telling the story of her romance with RAF officer Peter Townsend.

The fictional retelling of the Royal family's history, starting from the death of the late Queen's father, George VI, in 1952, has won multiple awards across its four seasons.

It's also become one of Netflix's most streamed shows - although The Crown has also been criticised for historical inaccuracies. Filming on the latest series of The Crown was halted following the death of the Queen last Thursday.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed: "As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty the Queen's funeral."

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered and the King's inaugural speech analysed in our latest episodes of What You Need To Know

The upcoming fifth series of the lavish royal drama, currently due to air in November, will see Dominic West star as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales. The Crown was due to end after its fifth series, but the show's creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it will be extended to include a sixth. Elsewhere on the Netflix global top 10 for TV in English, the newly released fifth series of Karate Kid spin-off drama, Cobra Kai, placed first with 106,700,000 hours viewed. Limited thriller series Devil In Ohio came in second with 70,810,000 views while sci-fi show The Imperfects took third with 24,070,000. New dating show Dated And Related placed fourth, dark fantasy drama The Sandman, which is based on Neil Gaiman's DC Comics series, took fifth and legal drama Partner Track came in sixth. While the fourth series of hit sci-fi show Stranger Things placed after The Crown in eighth with 16,560,000 hours viewed.