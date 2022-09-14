Watch ITV News continuous coverage of the Queen Lying in State

Her Majesty the Queen is now Lying in State inside Westminster Hall after her family marched in homage behind her coffin through the heart of the capital.

The monarch's coffin was carried on a gun carriage through London, as tens of thousands lined the route and paid their respects to the late sovereign.

King Charles III led the royal family as they walked behind the coffin, draped with a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown.

The Queen's coffin will now lie in rest from 5pm on Wednesday, September 14 until 6.30am on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.