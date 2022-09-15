20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer to retire from tennis

Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis at the age of 41.

The 20-time grand-slam champion has been struggling with a knee problem for the past three years and has decided now is the time to step away.

Federer will bow out after playing in next week’s Laver Cup in London, the Ryder Cup-style competition that was his brainchild, but will then leave the professional game.

Federer made the announcement via a letter posted on social media, which began: “To my tennis family and beyond. Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form.

“But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

Federer holds the trophy after winning Wimbledon. Credit: PA

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

Federer late played a competitive match at Wimbledon last summer when he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals

He has repeatedly undergone knee surgery in recent years, keeping him out action for long periods at a time.

Federer had hoped he could return to playing but as time passed it became clear he would be unable to make a competitive comeback.

Federer, who won his first grand-slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, thanked his family for their support, writing: “I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me.

“She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over eight months pregnant, and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years.

“I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and creating wonderful memories along the way. Seeing my family cheering me on from the stands is a feeling I will cherish forever.”

Federer in full flow. Credit: PA

Concluding his letter, Federer wrote: “When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder.

“They were like giants to me and I began to dream. My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day.

“So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true. Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you.”

Andy Roddick, who lost three times to Federer in the Wimbledon final, tweeted: “Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger. Also, seems like a good time to start training for Wimby. (Obviously kidding)”