Residents in several areas have been warned not to put their bins out on Monday, as councils postpone collection services due to the bank holiday declared to mark the Queen's funeral.

A number of councils across England have announced that waste will not be picked up on 19 September 19, due to the bank holiday declared for Her Majesty, who passed away "peacefully" last Thursday.

Adur and Worthing is among the councils announcing collections that would normally happen on Monday will be on Tuesday instead.

Newark and Sherwood District Council said its offices will be closed and any bins - including trade waste bins - due to be collected on Monday will now be collected on Saturday September 17.

Meanwhile Leeds Council said it will be emptying all household waste bins a day late next week, with an additional day's service on Sunday September 25.

"On Monday 19 September waste and recycling collections will not take place," a statement on South Gloucestershire council's website read.

"Do not put your bins or recycling containers out if your collection is due on this day. To minimise further disruption to the service, we will not run catch up collections the following week.

"If your collection is affected, it will take place on your next collection day – Monday 26 September for recycling and Monday 3 October for black and green bins."

Richmond Council will delay bin collections and close Townmead Road Household Waste and Recycling Centre on Monday, allowing as many people as possible to pay their respects to the late Queen.

Central Bedfordshire council said households' waste will be collected the day after it normally is - so those usually collected on Monday will now be taken away on Tuesday, and so forth for the rest of the week.

This also applies to Lewisham council, in southeast London, and Slough Borough council, among others.

For those households where waste is collected on a Friday, a Saturday collection will take place instead.

The announcements come as a string of supermarkets and high street chains confirm closure plans on Monday, including Morrisons, Marks & Spencer, Lidl and Asda.

While employers do not have to give staff a day off for the bank holiday, many may choose to do so, and schools are also expected to close.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know