In pictures: Military rehearse procession ahead of Queen’s state funeral

Final preparations for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II are taking place in London, as thousands of military personnel took part in a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin.

The rehearsal took place before sunrise on Thursday, and saw the State Gun Carriage, towed by almost 100 naval personnel and bearing a black coffin, travel from Westminster Hall, on to Westminster Abbey, and then through central London.

Hundreds of mourners, who had waited in line overnight to visit the late monarch Lying in State, left Westminster Hall to see the thousands of military personnel in ceremonial uniform taking part in the preparations for Monday’s event.

The sound of bagpipes began at 2.45am, signalling the start of the procession and echoing through the quiet streets of London Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The State Gun Carriage was towed by almost 100 naval personnel and bore a black coffin during the early. morning rehearsal Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Several members of the Household Cavalry on horseback took part in the rehearsals. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Drums and trumpets accompanied the procession and could be heard from streets away, as the rest of the city remained largely silent. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The sound of bagpipes began at 2.45am, signalling the start of the procession and echoing through the quiet streets.

The Scots Guards marched away from New Palace Yard and on to the Abbey, and were followed by the sailors pulling the gun carriage using white ropes, and several members of the Household Cavalry on horseback.

Four soldiers stood either side of the coffin as it was taken into Westminster Abbey, where indoor procedures were also rehearsed.

The procession travelled from Westminster Hall on to Westminster Abbey. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The rehearsal took place before sunrise on Thursday morning. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Four soldiers stood either side of the coffin as it was taken into Westminster Abbey, where indoor procedures were also rehearsed. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Mournful brass and drums heralded the coffin leaving the Abbey, and the procession began its next journey, along Whitehall on to Wellington Arch.

Many of London’s streets had been sealed off for the operation, and several police officers marshalled members of the public out of Westminster Hall and away from the closed roads.

The drums and trumpets of the procession could be heard from streets away, as the rest of the city remained largely silent.

The full rehearsal took place in the early hours Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Thousands of military personnel took part in a full rehearsal for the procession of the Queen’s coffin before her funeral on Monday Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

At around 5.20am, the sound of brass playing God Save The Queen rang out from under the arch, before the state hearse departed through the Apsley Gate of Hyde Park between rows of Household Cavalry.

The procession continued to play in the half-light, and Beethoven’s Funeral March and the hymn Jerusalem could be heard before the sun came up.

Given the time of day and the extensive road closures, a far smaller crowd was present for the end of the rehearsal at Wellington Arch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know