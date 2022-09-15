'Once in a lifetime': Windsor prepares for vast crowds after Queen's funeral

Play Brightcove video

ITV News reporter Amy Lewis is in Windsor - where authorities are preparing for numbers that could grow as high as 150,000

Windsor has hosted some of the nation’s biggest events, but the Queen’s final journey there on Monday will eclipse anything yet.

The funeral procession will travel up The Long Walk and through the Castle grounds to St George’s Chapel, where Her Majesty will be buried alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

There is capacity for 96,000 within the public viewing areas alongside The Long Walk, but the town is preparing for 150,000 visitors on Monday.

In reality, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council says they have no idea how many will turn up. There will be over-spill areas where mourners can watch on large screens just off the main viewing areas.

The Council is asking for members of the public not to pitch up tents, to come early and to use public transport where possible.

Council Leader Andrew Johnson told ITV News: “It will eclipse all that has gone before and rightly so. We are expecting a huge turnout of people in the town, which does of course present us with challenges.

"We want people to be safe and to be secure but also to take part in a dignified and respectful service as well.

“It really is a once in a lifetime moment not only for the country, but also for the town as well.

"It’s an event that has been in preparation for a long time, but like any event what happens on Monday I’m sure will be driven as much by the people here and how they want to remember and pay their respects to their Queen."

Aside from the pomp and ceremony, the council, along with other public services, need to manage the logistics and practicalities of hosting the funeral, which has been years in the planning.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered and the King's inaugural speech analysed in our latest episodes of What You Need To Know.

For Thames Valley Police, it is a huge security operation. Many of their measures are visible, including their police horses and dog unit, armed officers and street searches.

They have told us that in addition to this there are a large number of security measures, which people will not be able to see.

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim De Meyer said: “Thames Valley Police has a long history of policing substantial royal events, including in recent years the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the funeral of His late Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

Mourners have left thousands of flowers in memory of The Queen outside Windsor Castle.

"Our horses provide our riders with a great height advantage that enables them to see into crowds and have a lot of experience being in exceptionally busy areas and managing large crowds.

"Another team able to see above the crowds is our drone unit - flying high and live streaming to pilots on the ground, who are on the lookout for anything suspicious.”

Separately, a team of 100 staff are working around the clock to check every flower left at the gates of Windsor Castle, due to security reasons. The flowers are being moved to Cambridge Drive, leading up to the Castle and Chapel, in preparation for the Queen’s final journey through the grounds.

The Queen will be laid to rest in a private family service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Credit: PA Images

St John Ambulance have been stationed near Windsor Castle every day since the Queen’s death. First aiders, cycle responders and ambulance crews are based in the town centre to offer support to members of the public.

It could be the busiest day of the year for businesses in Windsor, but many have decided to close their doors for the funeral, which will be a national Bank Holiday.

Many thousands will be passing the doors to the The Two Brewers, a pub that sits at the top of The Long Walk on Park Street.

However, manager Stuart O’Brien has said they’ll be closed on Monday as a mark of respect to the Queen.

“Many of her horse grooms come in regularly and we have a close affinity with the Royal Family," he said.

We have put images of the Queen in every window of the pub of different aspects of her life during her reign.

Well-wishers are continually stopping to take pictures of the images. We wanted to pay our respects in any way we can and will remain closed so our staff can spend the day with their families.”