Queen to be buried with Duke of Edinburgh as funeral details announced

The Queen will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh in a private family service following the royal state funeral, Buckingham Palace has confirmed as it announced the full timings and details for the day.

Around 2,000 mourners, including foreign heads of state and royal families, are expected to attend the large funeral in Westminster Abbey that will end with a two-minute silence.

Following the royal state funeral, Her Majesty's coffin will be led in procession to Windsor, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, alongside her father King George VI and the Queen Mother at St George's Chapel.

Her Majesty is currently Lying in State at Westminster Hall with members of the public able to file past her closed coffin 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday.

Prince Philip's funeral at St George's chapel in Windsor Castle, on April 17, 2021. Credit: AP

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are queueing up - with some camping out overnight - in a line stretching more than four miles to pay their respects to the late Queen.

After the Queen's Lying in State comes to an end, her coffin will be lifted from the Palace of Westminster and carried by a gun carriage of the Royal Navy shortly after 10.30am. The gun carriage has been used at the funerals of previous monarchs, along with Winston Churchill and Lord Mountbatten. They will set off in procession at 10.44am from Westminster Hall, via Parliament Square, to Westminster Abbey where they are expected to arrive at 10.52am.

The gates of Westminster Abbey will open at 8am ahead of the royal state funeral service.

Foreign heads of state and royal families will gather at the Royal Hospital Chelsea and travel collectively.

The Dean of Westminster will conduct a service and Prime Minister Liz Truss and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, will give readings.

Key timings

6.30am: The Queen's Lying in State closes to public

8am: Gates to Westminster Abbey open

10.30am approx: The Queen's coffin is lifted by gun carriage from Westminster Hall

10.44am: Procession leaves for Westminster Abbey

10.52am: Procession arrives at Westminster Abbey

12pm approx: Service ends. Procession to Wellington Arch begins shortly after

1pm: Procession led by the King arrives at Wellington Arch, and departs for Windsor Castle

4pm: Committal Service at Windsor Castle begins

7.30pm: The Queen is buried at King George VI memorial chapel with Prince Philip during a private family service

Following the large, state service, a procession to Wellington Arch led by the King will begin.

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales will travel by car, while the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex will follow in a separate vehicle.

After the procession arrives at 1pm, the Bearer Party will lift Her Majesty's coffin from the state gun carriage to the state hearse.

The procession will continue to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Committal Service will begin at 4pm.

Her Majesty will be buried at the memorial chapel during a small, private family service.

She will be laid to rest with Prince Philip and next to her father King George VI and mother.

