The route the Queen's coffin will take on the day of the state funeral

Details on the route taken by the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral, and then St George's Chapel in Windsor, have been revealed.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the monarch passing by will be able to gather at a number of locations released by Buckingham Palace.

Around 2,000 people including world leaders and foreign royals will gather inside Westminster Abbey in central London at 11am on Monday for a final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch.

Some 800 people, including members of the Queen's Household and Windsor estate staff, will attend the committal service afterwards at 4pm in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Queen will be laid to rest in a private family service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Credit: PA Images

Details on the procession and where you can see the Queen's coffin passing on Monday, September 19

- The State Gun Carriage used to carry the Queen's coffin will set off from New Palace Yard, the Palace of Westminster, at 10.44am.

- The route from New Palace Yard to Westminster Abbey is by way of Parliament Square, Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary.

- The procession will arrive at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey at 10.52am, when the coffin will be carried into the cathedral for the Queen's state funeral service.

- After the funeral ends at around 11.55am, the Last Post will sound, followed by a two minute silence to be observed across the nation.

- At 12.15pm the procession will set off for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, where the coffin will be lifted from the gun carriage and placed in the State Hearse.

- The route from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch is as follows:

Broad Sanctuary

Parliament Square (South and East sides)

Parliament Street

Whitehall

Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch

Horse Guards Road

The Mall , Queen's Gardens (South and West sides)

Constitution Hill

Apsley Way .

- The procession is due to arrive at Wellington Arch at 1pm, where the coffin will be transferred to the State Hearse to begin its journey to Windsor, where the Queen will be buried with her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

Members of the public file past the the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall Credit: PA

- At 3.06 pm, the hearse will approach Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road, Windsor, and join the a procession which will be waiting in position.

- It will set off at 3.10pm, taking the following route:

Albert Road

Long Walk

Cambridge Gate

Cambridge Drive

George IV Gate

Quadrangle (South and West sides)

Engine Court

Norman Arch

Chapel Hill

Parade Ground

Horseshoe Cloister Arch

- At around 3.40 pm The King and other Royal Family members will join the procession at the Quadrangle on the North side as it passes into Engine Court. - At 3:53 pm, the procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St. George's Chapel in Horseshoe Cloister.

- The bearer party will then lift the coffin from the State Hearse, from where it will be carried in procession up the West Steps for a Committal Service at the chapel.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know