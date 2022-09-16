Arrest as footage captures man rushing at Queen's coffin Lying in State

Police have made an arrest after a man appeared to rush towards the Queen's coffin and catafalque on Friday.

Footage showed a man being swiftly surrounded by several security guards and police officers in front of onlookers, before he was removed from the floor of Westminster Hall.

Other mourners in the queue reacted to the incident, with the crowds in the hall appearing shocked.

A statement from the Met Police said: "Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.

"He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody."

The incident comes in the hours after King Charles and his siblings stood in a silent vigil around Her Majesty's coffin, as the public filed quietly past.

The queue to see the Queen Lying in State grew so long earlier on Friday, it had to be paused for several hours after it stretched back all the way to Southwark Park.

When the queue was restarted, the official tracker showed a wait time of up to 24 hours for those lining up to pay their respects.