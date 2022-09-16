David Beckham waits hours to pay homage to the Queen's 'incredible legacy'

Play Brightcove video

'A sad day but it's a day to remember the incredible legacy she left' - David Beckham OBE speaks to ITV News Neil Connery in the queue

David Beckham has said he queued for more 13 hours to see the Queen Lying in State to "celebrate what Her Majesty has done for us".

The former Manchester United midfielder, recognised by the Queen with an OBE, waited through the night for the opportunity to pay his respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall.

Speaking to ITV News an hour before reaching the front of the line, Beckham said: "It's special to be here, to celebrate and hear the different stories.

"I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty. A sad day but it's a day to remember the incredible legacy she left."

Play Brightcove video

Dressed in a sombre black suit, navy coat and matching flat cap, the 47-year-old occasionally posed for selfies with fans.

He said: "It's difficult for people around the world. Everyone is feeling it. Every time we sang God save our Queen, that was something that meant so much to us."

"I grew up in a household of royalists and I was brought up that way," he explained.

The former England footballer said that he was there representing his late grandparents.

"I know that they would have wanted to be here, so I'm here on their behalf, and on behalf of my family," he said.

David Beckham meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2018 Credit: PA

Discussing his interactions with the Queen throughout his career, the star said "it meant so much" to him and his England teammates whenever they sang "God Save Our Queen" at matches. "Every time that we did it, it was something special," he said. "This day was always going to be difficult, it's difficult for everyone around the world because I think everyone is feeling it."

Among other celebrities spotted in the queue was TV presenter Susanna Reid.

The Good Morning Britain anchor, 51, attended the historic event on Thursday with her mother Sue, and said she had “experienced a moment in history”.

She said: “Evening – along with my lovely mum and her very good friend, I have just experienced a moment in history – witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. At once majestic and peaceful.”

Part of a queue that stretches 10 miles all the way to Southwark Park, Beckham said he arrived at 2am on Friday morning, reaching Westminster Hall just after 3pm.

He said: "I thought by coming at 2am it would be a little bit quieter but I was wrong. Everybody wants to be part of this experience and celebrate what her majesty has done for us."

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know