National Diversity Awards 2022: Watch this year's ceremony live
Watch live coverage of the National Diversity Awards on this page from 9pm on Friday 16 September
The National Diversity Awards celebrate the positive role models in communities across the UK tackling the issues in today’s society.
The awards began in 2012 and showcase community organisations, innovative entrepreneurs, inclusive employers and inspirational role models.
This year's awards, in association with ITV News, are taking place at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral and are hosted by actress Nina Wadia.
Awards will be presented in the following categories:
Positive Role Model Award for Age
Positive Role Model Award for Disability
Positive Role Model Award for Gender
Positive Role Model Award for LGBT
Positive Role Model Award for Race/Faith/Religion
Entrepreneur of Excellence Award
Diverse Company of the Year Award
Community Organisation Award for Age
Community Organisation Award for Disability
Community Organisation Award for Gender
Community Organisation Award for LGBT
Community Organisation Award for Race/Faith/Religion
Community Organisation Award for Multi Strand
Celebrity of the Year Award
Lifetime Achiever Award