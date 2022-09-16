Skip to content

National Diversity Awards 2022: Watch this year's ceremony live

Watch live coverage of the National Diversity Awards on this page from 9pm on Friday 16 September

The National Diversity Awards celebrate the positive role models in communities across the UK tackling the issues in today’s society.

The awards began in 2012 and showcase community organisations, innovative entrepreneurs, inclusive employers and inspirational role models.

This year's awards, in association with ITV News, are taking place at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral and are hosted by actress Nina Wadia.

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

  • Positive Role Model Award for Age

  • Positive Role Model Award for Disability

  • Positive Role Model Award for Gender

  • Positive Role Model Award for LGBT

  • Positive Role Model Award for Race/Faith/Religion

  • Entrepreneur of Excellence Award

  • Diverse Company of the Year Award

  • Community Organisation Award for Age

  • Community Organisation Award for Disability

  • Community Organisation Award for Gender

  • Community Organisation Award for LGBT

  • Community Organisation Award for Race/Faith/Religion

  • Community Organisation Award for Multi Strand

  • Celebrity of the Year Award

  • Lifetime Achiever Award