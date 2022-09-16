Watch live coverage of the National Diversity Awards on this page from 9pm on Friday 16 September

The National Diversity Awards celebrate the positive role models in communities across the UK tackling the issues in today’s society.

The awards began in 2012 and showcase community organisations, innovative entrepreneurs, inclusive employers and inspirational role models.

This year's awards, in association with ITV News, are taking place at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral and are hosted by actress Nina Wadia.

Awards will be presented in the following categories: