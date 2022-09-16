Play Brightcove video

Speaking exclusively to ITV News' Mary Nightingale, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Queen was like "everybody's grandma" as she paid tribute to the late monarch.

New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern says no-one could ever tell her she couldn't be a woman in power because she had grown up with the Queen as a role model.

Speaking to ITV News exclusively, the prime minister said the late Queen gave New Zealanders a "sense of familiarity" as she was like "everybody's grandma" who was present in the country during one of its worst tragedies in history.

Ms Ardern is one of thousands who have flown from all over the world to pay their respects to the late Queen in Westminster Hall and filed past her coffin, dressed in black, earlier on Friday.

Following Her Majesty's death, the prime minister said there isn't a "sense of urgency" right now from New Zealanders to make the nation a republic - but believes "there will be a natural evolution over time" that the Queen would have accepted.

Speaking of her personal connection to Her Majesty, Ms Ardern told ITV News' Mary Nightingale how the Queen was a powerful female role model to her growing up.

The Queen and Jacinda Ardern in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, 2018. Credit: AP

She told ITV News: "I feel very lucky in the sense that I have grown up never knowing anything other than a Queen - and also in New Zealand's case, having not one but two female prime ministers that have gone before me.

"There was nothing ever that suggested to me that I couldn't be a woman in leadership because I was a woman.

"And I do put that down collectively to the fact that there were all those role models around me, some at a further distance than others, but nonetheless role models."

The PM said she "can't imagine what it took" to make the "huge sacrifices" the Queen had to throughout her life - particularly balancing being a mother and a Head of State who regularly travelled across the world for work.

The Queen greets Jacinda Ardern during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in 2018. Credit: AP

"When I think about though, a life in leadership and a life of service, it's hard to look past the Queen because, of course, politicians, we come and go. We're there at the will of the people," continued Ms Ardern.

"And I know that for however long I'm in politics, there will be a time when I'm not. And in some ways you can think about how then you'll be able to spend more time with your family in particular.

"Her service was a constant, and I have no doubt in my mind that she sacrificed a huge amount to do that."

While some Commonwealth countries have signalled their intent to hold a republic referendum following Her Majesty's passing, Ms Ardern ruled it out for New Zealand."The sentiment in New Zealand has been fairly, fairly consistent in this regard, and for us it's a very complex consideration and I've never sensed there is an urgency for that debate or conversation," she said.

"But I do believe there will be a natural evolution over over time. And I think Her Majesty and I think Your Majesty would have since accepted that over time as well."