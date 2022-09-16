The queue to reach the Queen’s coffin has currently reached almost five miles long, tailing back from Westminster all the way to Southwark Park.

Mourners who are currently in the queue face around an 11-hour wait before they will get the chance to enter Westminster Hall and pay their respects.

However, well-wishers who have already paid their respects said there was “breath-taking” serenity awaiting them in Westminster Hall where “you could hear a pin drop” in the silence.

Watch ITV News' continuous live coverage of mourners queuing to pay their respects to the Queen Lying in State in Westminster Hall

Mary Buttimer, 59 from Greenwich, and Martin Clark, 65, from Kent, have become firm friends in the queue.

Standing near London Bridge station, London, the pair have been in the queue for an hour and a half.

Mary said she had joined the queue to pay her respects to the Queen.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m a royalist, but I just thought it was a respectful thing I could do, to acknowledge her years of service,” she said.

Martin said they had started near Bermondsey station.

“We are in, we have got to see it through now,” he said.

An early morning rehearsal for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, ahead of her funeral on Monday. Credit: PA

Well-wishers have continued to pace slowly past the Queen’s coffin since Wednesday, their footsteps muffled by a carpet laid throughout the ancient hall.

Some bowed as they approached the late Queen, others made the sign of the cross, others still simply paused.

As a metallic tapping echoed through the chamber, the crowd paused to observe the changing of the guard.

Outside, the queue continued unabated under floodlights, with a small army of stewards on hand throughout the night and an intricate system of fences and barriers erected around Westminster to guide those coming to pay tribute.

Three central London Tube stations will be closed for most of the morning on Monday – the day of the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey – to avoid overcrowding.

Transport for London (TfL) announced that passengers will be prevented from starting or ending journeys at Westminster, St James’s Park and Hyde Park Corner stations.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA

The transport body said it “will aim to reopen stations” after the funeral to help people leaving the Westminster area.

Green Park station will be exit-only between 10am and 8pm.

Many buses in central London will be diverted due to road closures.

TfL also announced that buses will pull over “if it is safe and practical to do so” and switch their engines off during the one-minute silence on Sunday at 8pm and the two-minute silence at around 11.55am on Monday.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know