Queen's grandchildren to stand vigil at her coffin on Saturday night

ITV News Royal editor Chris Ship has the latest on what vigils will be held for the Queen

The Queen's grandchildren will stand vigil by her coffin in Westminster Hall on Saturday, ITV News understands.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is expected to stand at the head of the coffin, with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, at its foot.

With them will be the Queen's other grandchildren - Zara Phillips, Princess Anne's daughter, along with Prince Andrew's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Prince Edward's son and daughter Lady Louise and Viscount Severn.

It's thought the vigil will last around fifteen minutes.

The Queen's children held a short vigil around her coffin while it was lying at rest at St Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh.

They will hold another tonight.

King Charles and his siblings stood vigil at St Giles's cathedral in Edinburgh. Credit: PA

It's also understood Prince Harry will wear his military uniform, at the request of the King.

Whilst the Prince spent ten years in the army, which included two tours of duty in Afghanistan, he hasn't been wearing his uniform as he is no longer a 'working Royal', since he left the country for the United States.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry both wore morning suits when marching behind the Queen's coffin on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his HRH title after reports of his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffery Epstein surfaced, is also wearing a suit, instead of his military uniform. He served as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands war.

However, ITV News has been told that the Duke of York will be allowed to wear his uniform at a vigil tonight.

The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, followed by a private committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.