Train drivers set to resume strikes over pay in October

Train strikes will resume again next month at 12 rail companies in the long-running dispute over pay, it is understood.

The strikes, which were postponed after the Queen's death, are planned for October 1 and 5, sources told the PA news agency, and are likely to affect travel to and from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.

The drivers’ union Aslef will not be making a public comment until after the former monarch’s funeral on Monday.

Industrial disputes in the rail industry and other sectors, including post and telecoms, have led to a summer of strikes, which are set to resume in the coming weeks.

A series of stoppages in the bitter, deadlocked row have already been held.RMT union boss Mick Lynch had warned rail strikes could continue "indefinitely", ahead of walkouts in August.