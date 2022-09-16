Huge crowds attending the Queen's funeral are expected to spark traffic disruption in central London and Windsor on Monday, the AA has warned.

The AA is "strongly urging people" who are planning to watch the state funeral in person to use public transport, warning road closures around the event will add to the disruption for drivers.

The AA has said that the public should "expect lengthy delays" and be "prepared for services and pavements to be very busy."

Jakob Pfaudler, AA CEO, said: "The queues of people wanting to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen at her Lying in State goes to show the depth of emotion the public feel towards her.

"We believe many more will want to line the streets and pay their last respects to a most gracious Queen.

Should people wish to drive, they "should not expect to park anywhere near the procession route" and though there is some ‘limited' parking available in Windsor on Monday, it should be pre-booked.

Drivers should also ignore their sat-nav instructions and follow signs installed by the AA, the association said.

Her Majesty will be moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on Monday. Credit: PA

Millions are expected to attend the funeral procession in some capacity, as the Queen is taken on her final journey from London to Westminster Abbey.

The Queen's coffin is being moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey at around 8am on Monday.

Her funeral service will be held in the morning, before Her Majesty is slowly driven from London to Windsor where she will be buried around 7.30pm.

Mr Pfaulder added: "The AA is very proud to be playing a small part in the planning by providing signs and traffic management in the Windsor area as we did for the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.”

