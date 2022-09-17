Man charged after person rushed to Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall

A man has been charged after footage emerged of someone appearing to rush towards the Queen's coffin and catafalque.

The incident, which happened at around 10pm on Friday, shocked mourners who were paying their respects to the Queen in Westminster Hall.

The live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.

Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way in Tower Hamlets, was charged with an offence under the Public Order Act on Saturday.

