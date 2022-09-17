One of two police officers stabbed in Leicester Square discharged from hospital

One of the two officers stabbed in central London on Friday has been discharged from hospital, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Scotland Yard said a young female officer who suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being knifed in the arm by a “frenzied individual” in Leicester Square has been discharged.

Meanwhile, a male officer who was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest remains under medical supervision, the Met said.

A forensics officer searches the area in London's Leicester Square Credit: PA

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker on Friday, and remains in custody.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley previously said a “violent struggle” involving a “frenzied individual” ensued in the West End at around 6am.

He said the female officer challenged a man she believed was carrying a knife, and he stabbed her in the arm before attempting to flee.

The male officer caught the offender, who stabbed him three times in the neck and once in the chest.

Sir Mark said a taser was used and the offender arrested while the officers were taken to hospital.

