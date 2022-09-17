Play Brightcove video

Camilla has paid tribute to the Queen, praising the late monarch as a woman who "carved her role" in a circle of male world leaders.

In a video released on Sunday, the Queen Consort said: "She has been part of our lives forever. I'm 75 now and I can't remember anybody except the Queen being there.

"It must've been so difficult for her being a solitary woman and there weren't women prime ministers or women presidents. She was the only one and so I think she carved her role."

She continued: "She's got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face. I'll always remember that smile, you know that smile is unforgettable."

Final preparations are under way for the Queen's funeral on Monday, with politicians and royal dignitaries from around the world arriving throughout the weekend.

World leaders have been making their way to London to sign the book of condolence at Lancaster House.

King Charles met with five prime ministers on Saturday - Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Australia leader Anthony Albanese, The Bahamas’ PM Philip Davis, the PM of Jamaica Andrew Holness, and Jacinda Ardern, PM of New Zealand.

US president Joe Biden touched down at Stansted Airport in the evening.

Meanwhile, thousands of people continue to queue to see the Queen’s coffin laying in state.