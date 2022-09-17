The King has visited a police station in south London to thank emergency services staff for their work ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Joined by his son Prince William, the pair spoke to staff at the Metropolitan Police's Special Operations Room and met those involved in planning the security of events for Operation London Bridge.

Officers from other police forces were also in attendance having travelled down to assist from around the country.

The King also met personnel from London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, Transport for London and the Army.

The King shakes hands with Home Secretary Suella Braverman outside a Metropolitan Police office in Lambeth, South London Credit: PA

The King shook hands with Sir Kenneth Olisa, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London before departing to greet people queuing to see the Queen's lying-in-state around the corner in Lambeth.

He was joined in both places by new Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who arrived to patrol the queue and also greet mourners.

The line to Westminster Hall is reducing slightly and now stands at 14 hours from a previous high of over 24. It can be monitored using a queue tracker created by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The King speaks to Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors and Commander Karen Findlay Credit: PA

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know