'Deeply touched' - King Charles thanks public for support since Queen's death

King Charles III has issued a public thank you to well-wishers from around the world, on the eve of the Queen's funeral, for their tributes and messages of condolence.

In a short statement the King said he and the Queen Consort, Camilla, had been "moved beyond measure" by those they had met since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died.

During the past week the King has attended a number of ceremonial services, across all four nations that make up Great Britain, ahead of the Queen's state funeral, on Monday.

"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," the statement read.

"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief."

When King Charles returned to Buckingham Palace, for the first time since his mother's death, he was greeted by crowds of well-wishers.

In scenes that have since been repeated around the UK he took time to speak and shake hands with as many people as he could manage.

He then kicked off his whistle-stop tour of the UK by flying to the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, last Monday.

There the King led a funeral procession for the Queen to St Giles' Cathedral, where her coffin lied in state for 24 hours.

He then travelled to Belfast, receiving messages of condolence from the country's leaders and attending a service of reflection for her Majesty.

On Friday, the King also visited Cardiff, attending several more events in memory of the Queen.

King Charles led a funeral procession for the Queen to St Giles' Cathedral, last Monday. Credit: PA

When the Queen's state funeral is held on Monday it will be the first time such a service has taken place in more than 50 years.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of London to pay their respects to Britain's longest ever ruling Monarch.

Once the service at Westminster Abbey has concluded a procession will take the Queen's coffin to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Senior members of the Royal Family will then attend a private interment service later in the evening.

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel - where her mother and father were buried, alongside the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Prince Philip's coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen's.