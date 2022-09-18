The last state funeral for a sovereign in the UK was for the Queen's father, King George VI.

George VI became King unexpectedly following the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, in December 1936.

The official website for the royal family describes George VI as a "conscientious and dedicated" man, who worked hard to adapt to his role as King.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth with their daughters, the then-Princess Elizabeth, left and Princess Margaret. Credit: AP

His reign spanned more than 15 years and included the Second World War. But the strain of the war affected his health, and after failing to recover from a lung operation King George VI died on February 6, 1952 at Sandringham, aged 56.

Here are some of the images from his state funeral, which took place nine days later on February 15, 1952.

King George VI's coffin is carried from the train at King's Cross Station in London. Credit: PA

Following the King's death, his coffin first lay at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham before being carried by train back to London on February 11.

The King's coffin resting at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham. Credit: AP

The coffin, draped in the Royal Standard and with flowers from the Queen Mother placed on top. Credit: PA

The Imperial State Crown was placed on top of the purple-draped coffin, along with a wreath from the widowed Queen Mother.

The King's coffin is taken from the gun carriage into Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state. Credit: AP

From King's Cross Station, the coffin was taken by gun carriage to Westminster Hall for the Lying in State.

Queen Mary, centre, watches as her son's body is brought to Westminster Hall to lie in state. Credit: PA

In this image, Queen Mary, King George VI's mother, looks on as her son is brought to Westminster Hall. Mary of Teck became Queen Mary as consort of King George V.

By her side is the widowed Queen Mother, right, while Queen Elizabeth II stands behind her grandmother wearing a veil.

Yeomen of the guard and household troops stand at King George VI's coffin. Credit: AP

At Westminster Hall, the King's coffin was placed on view on a catafalque, allowing members of the public to pay their respects.

King George VI lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Credit: PA

In keeping with tradition, the King lay in state at Westminster Hall in London for three days before his funeral.

More than 300,000 people came to pay their respects during this time.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at Westminster Hall before the funeral procession. Credit: PA

After Lying in State at Westminster Hall, the King's funeral was held at St George's Chapel in Windsor on February 15, 1952.

The route from Westminster Hall to Paddington Station for the funeral procession of King George VI. Credit: PA

A formal procession carried the coffin from New Palace Yard to Paddington Station, so that it could be taken to Windsor by train.

The scene from above as the coffin passes the crowds in Parliament Street to enter Whitehall. Credit: PA

The funeral cortège moves from Horse Guards Parade into the Mall on the way to Paddington Station. Credit: PA

The route for the procession took in Whitehall, where the Cenotaph was saluted, and then passed through Hyde Park to Marble Arch and along Edgware Road.

This picture taken from the top of the Marble Arch shows the procession en route to Paddington Station. Credit: AP

Crowds jam London's Marble Arch to watch the procession. Credit: AP

Images captured from above show the sheer number of people who turned out to watch the procession.

The King's coffin was drawn on a gun-carriage by naval ratings. Credit: AP

The coffin passes into Edgware Road on the last stage of the procession to Paddington Station. Credit: PA

In keeping with tradition, the coffin was carried on a Naval gun carriage pulled by seamen, known as ratings.

Onlookers line the track at Ealing as the funeral train bearing the coffin passes on the way to Windsor. Credit: PA

After the King's coffin had departed Paddington Station for Windsor, members of the public lined the track to pay their respects as it passed by.

The coffin of King George VI proceeding along High Street, Windsor. Credit: PA

At Windsor, the coffin was taken from the train by gun carriage through the town to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Thousands of mourners watched the cortège as it travelled through Windsor before arriving at Windsor Castle. Credit: AP

The Windsor procession was similar to the one in London but on a smaller scale, with thousands of mourners turning out to pay their last respects to the King.

The procession was also the first of a British monarch to be broadcast on television, although filming was not permitted at the funeral service.

The funeral of King George VI, at St George's Chapel , Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

The funeral was attended by representatives from nations around the world.

Outside the chapel, British prime minister Winston Churchill laid a wreath on behalf of the government.

Attached to it was a card on which Churchill had written the phrase inscribed on the Victoria Cross - 'For Valour'.

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with the Dean of Windsor after the funeral service for her father. Credit: AP

King George VI now rests in a memorial chapel named in his honour at St George's, with his late wife, the Queen Mother.

It is the same chapel where the ashes of Princess Margaret are buried, and this is also where the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know