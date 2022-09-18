King Charles III has spent time this weekend meeting Liz Truss and other commonwealth realm leaders at Buckingham Palace as they arrive in London for the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Buckingham Palace said the King held audiences with five prime ministers on Saturday with more arriving at the Palace's 1844 room on Sunday, including Liz Truss.

Described as an “official state event” by the King's spokesperson, heads of state are also expected to sign a book of condolence at Lancaster House.

After meeting Truss around lunchtime on Sunday, the King also spent time with prime ministers Gaston Browne (Antigua and Barbuda), Kausea Natano (Tuvalu) and James Marape (Papua New Guinea).

On Saturday prime ministers Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand), Justin Trudeau (Canada), Andrew Holness (Jamaica), Philip Davis (The Bahamas) and Australia's leader Anthony Albanese met the King.

King Charles III shakes the hand of Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne Credit: PA

Alongside the UK, the King now stands as head of state in 14 countries with some of these considering their national alignment and status following the Queen's death.

An ITV News exclusive detailed how Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne plans to hold a referendum on becoming a republic within three years.

On the day King Charles III's reign began, he told ITV News: “This is a matter that has to be taken to a referendum for the people to decide.

"It does not represent any form of disrespect to the monarch. This is not an act of hostility. It is a final step to complete the circle of independence to become a truly sovereign nation.”

King Charles III meets New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern at Buckingham Palace on Saturday Credit: PA

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern said the transition from Queen to King will not be “jarring” for her country.

Making her way around London, she then travelled to meet Liz Truss alongside Australian Prime Minister Albanese who also witnessed the Queen Lying in State.

On his visit to Westminster Hall, Albanese said: "The raw emotion of those attending to pay their respects made this moment one I will never forget.”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau made the journey across the Atlantic. After meeting the King, he said: "My thoughts, and the thoughts of many Canadians, continue to be with them."

American president Joe Biden also arrived in London on Saturday night to pay his respects.

Talks with British prime minister Liz Truss had been planned but ultimately postponed until Wednesday when the pair will be in New York for the UN General Assembly.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were greeted at London Stansted Airport by the US Ambassador to the UK Jane Hartley Credit: AP

