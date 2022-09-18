Play Brightcove video

Many people have already set up camp along the route of the Queen's funeral. Reporter Chloe Keedy spoke to some of the mourners.

The UK's longest serving monarch will be laid to rest later on Monday after a state funeral, the likes of which have not been seen for almost 60 years.

The Royal Family, world leaders and dignitaries will descend on Westminster Abbey to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II, after her death at the age of 96.

The Queen has been Lying in State inside Westminster Hall since Wednesday. The sombre event will come to an end at 6.30am on Monday.

Queues for the Lying in State have reached a peak of more than 25 hours over the past few days, with mourners waiting overnight and in bracing conditions to pay their personal respects to the monarch.

King Charles III and the Prince of Wales greeted mourners in the queue on Saturday, with several people shouting “God save the King” and “God save the Prince of Wales” as each passed.

Members of the public in the queue between Westminster Bridge and Lambeth Bridge as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II Lying in State. Credit: PA

The Queen's children and grandchildren mounted vigils by the coffin over the last few days, in heart-rending moments to show their love and grief at the passing of their beloved mother and grandmother.

The King and his siblings - the Princess Royal, Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex - stood silent, motionless and with their heads bowed on Friday evening.

In military uniforms and with their hands clasped in front, the grieving siblings stood for just over ten minutes as people continued to file past the coffin of the Queen, Lying in State at Westminster Hall.

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex hold a vigil beside the coffin of their mother. Credit: PA

On Saturday evening the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, mounted their own vigil, after they were invited by the King to pay their respects as their parents had done the evening before.

Later on Monday, at 10.30am, the sovereign's coffin will be carried to Westminster Abbey on a 123-year-old gun carriage towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors.

King Charles III, members of the Royal Family, members of the King’s Household and Household of the Prince of Wales will follow the coffin in its short journey to Westminster Abbey.

The state funeral begins at 11am in the Abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000, as heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life gather inside the vast church.

After the service, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor, where thousands are expected to line the route.

Once there, the hearse will travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place in St George’s Chapel.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.

Silence fell over the UK at 8pm on Sunday evening, when the country observed a minute's silence to remember the monarch, with people marking the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep and at community events and vigils.

Big Ben tolled to start the beginning of the national moment of reflection and the bell struck once more at 8.01pm as it ended.