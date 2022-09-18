Prince Andrew pays tribute to 'Mummy' Queen Elizabeth II on eve of her funeral

The Duke of York has paid tribute to the Queen in an emotional statement, on the eve of the late monarch's funeral.

In a letter to his dear "Mummy" Prince Andrew said it was an "honour and privilege" to serve the Queen.

"Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect," a written statement read.

"Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment.

"I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.

"God save The King."

His statement comes as mourners continue to queue to visit the Queen's coffin, as it lies in state at Westminster Hall. It will remain there for the public to view until 6.30am on Monday.

Ahead of the Queen's funeral the nation will observe a one-minute silence tonight to remember the life of her Majesty.

People have been invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.

On Monday, the Queen's state funeral will take place, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to line the streets of London.

Her funeral will be held in Westminster Abbey at 11am. Shortly afterwards the Queen's coffin will be moved, via a procession, to Wellington Arch.

It will then travel to Windsor and, once there, the State Hearse will move to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, via the Long Walk.

A private Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel, which will be attended by members of the Royal Family. During the service Prince Philip's coffin will be moved from the Royal Vault and be buried with the Queen.