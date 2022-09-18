Queen Rania of Jordan says Elizabeth II was 'the Queen of the world'

Play Brightcove video

Queen Rania of Jordan tells US Correspondent Emma Murphy Queen Elizabeth will continue to inspire the next generation of the Royal Family.

Queen Rania of Jordan has deemed the late monarch the "Queen of the world" as she hailed her "warm" personality and her remarkable legacy.

Speaking fondly of Queen Elizabeth II, she told ITV News that London is the only place she would want to be right now following such a "monumental event", with the Queen's death marking an "end of an era".

She said she looked up to the late monarch, whom she met on several occasions throughout the years, saying the late Queen always gave a "guiding hand" and "direction".

"To me she is the Queen of the world," Queen Rania told ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy.

"She may be the Queen of England but I think symbolically she is the Queen to all of us."

Queen Rania described a sense of unity in the days following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch. "Not only did she have an incredible impact during her lifetime, but in her passing she has unified the country," she added. "I have never seen such a sense of community and unity in this country as I see today," Queen Rania explained, saying many people had put their differences aside to pay tribute to the late monarch.

"They came together and remembered what is most important, which is that they are all unified in their love for their country and their monarch".

Queen Elizabeth II with King Abdullah, Queen Rania and the Duke of Edinburgh at a State Banquet at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

Queen Rania, who was born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, became royalty when she wed the Jordanian King Abdullah II in 1993.

Jordan and the UK have close ties, with the two royal houses enjoying a warm relationship, with King Charles III having been friends with successive generations of Jordanian rulers.

Queen Rania's comments, made on Sunday, came as mourners in central London continued to join the queue at Southwark Park to see Elizabeth II Lying in State at Westminster Hall.

She said it was "humbling" to see the scores of people queueing - in an elegant and dignified fashion - to voluntarily pay their respects because of their "love" for the Queen.

While the national period of mourning is a sad time, Queen Rania also said it is a moment that shows the "foundations" the late monarch laid for the country are "extremely strong".

Queen Rania told ITV News the Queen had a gentle persuasion and a very "subtle way around her" which would put people - who may have been nervous to meet her - at ease.

Despite the late monarch's status in the UK and around the world, the Queen "always made you feel like you are the most important person in the room," she said.

Queen Elizabeth II with Queen Rania of Jordan and King Abdullah II of Jordan, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in 2019 Credit: PA

"Her elegance was not just in her appearance but it really was in the way she lived her life and the way she conducted herself around other people," Queen Rania said, as she painted a picture of an "empathetic" Queen with a common touch.

"She always disarmed you because she knew that anybody around you is going to be feeling a sense of deep awe and maybe a bit of panic when they meet Her Majesty."

Direct eye contact, a "gentle smile" and a "teasing joke" are among the tools the late Queen was said to have used to make guests and visitors feel more comfortable in her presence.

Queen Rania said the Queen only became warmer as time passed, reflecting on the "most wonderful" memories she has of her.

She said her "heart goes out" to King Charles, who has been carrying out a series of public visits and royal engagements in the wake of his mother's death, as well as other royals.

Queen Rania and Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in 1999 Credit: PA

Queen Rania made reference to the death of King Hussein - Rania's father-in-law and Jordan's monarch from 1952 until his death in 1999.

"I know how difficult it is to have to contend with a personal loss and the grief that comes with it, at the same time assume such a huge responsibility."

She suggested the show of public support may help the royals in the grieving process.

"I can tell you that seeing the empathy and the respect and just the way the people have shown up, I think they can draw a great deal of strength from that.

"It makes all the difference in the world, in them being able to move on into the next phase."

Queen Rania, who revealed she has been able to speak to the Queen Consort, went on to say King Charles has been preparing to take up the role of monarch for a long time and so is ready now the time has come.

"He is incredibly intelligent, incredibly thoughtful, a very genuine person. He knows the issues deeply and cares deeply," she said.

"I have no doubt the transition will be very very smooth and that he will assume his role. This is the time for him."

"He is the person best suited for this country at this time. And I think he is going to take Great Britain into the future."

She said she will be seeing King Charles and Prince William tonight and tomorrow, on the day of the Queen's state funeral.

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episodes of What You Need To Know